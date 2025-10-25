Hartlepool MP Jonathan Brash repeated calls for a fairer asylum accommodation system.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Hartlepool Mail, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

In a debate in Parliament earlier this week, Mr Brash said the town had been let down by a system that places “disproportionate pressure” on

deprived areas.

He highlighted that Hartlepool currently hosts 46 asylum seekers for every 10,000 residents, compared with just nine in neighbouring County Durham.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

MP Jonathan Brash has called for a fairer system for housing asylum seekers.

Mr Brash called on ministers not to renew government contracts outsourcing asylum housing to private contractors which snapped up low-cost housing at the expense of local families and putting pressure on public services.

Earlier this year, he met with private contractor Mears and the Home Office leading to commitments, including no further procurement of new asylum accommodation in Hartlepool.

Mr Brash said existing accommodation is being gradually phased out, with a 5% reduction already achieved.

He said: "For the vast majority of people, being worried about a broken system is not racist or right wing; they are simply common sense concerns about fairness, housing and public services.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

During the debate in Westminster Hall, he also highlighted the compassion shown by Hartlepool, and praised the work of the Salaam Centre in Murray Street.

Led by Nancy Pout, the centre supports asylum seekers to integrate and contribute to the town, with Mr Brash describing it as “a shining example of compassion and community spirit”.

He added: “The current system leaves communities feeling abandoned and overwhelmed, and that cannot continue.

“Hartlepool has shown compassion and decency time and again, but it is time that the system treated our town with the same fairness in return.”