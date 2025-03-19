Hartlepool MP Jonathan Brash.

No new accommodation for asylum seekers will be obtained in Hartlepool after MP Jonathan Brash said the town is housing more than its fair share.

Town MP Mr Brash recently chaired a roundtable meeting attended by the company responsible for placing asylum seekers in Hartlepool, representatives from the Home Office and Hartlepool Borough Council.

A number of commitments were made, including that the procurement of new asylum accommodation in Hartlepool has been stopped.

A target has also been set to reduce the number of asylum seekers in the town by two-thirds.

It comes after Mr Brash highlighted large differences between the level of asylum seekers being housed in Hartlepool compared to other places.

Calling in the House of Commons for an even distribution, Mr Brash said: “Dispersal accommodation for asylum is unevenly distributed across the country.

“In Hartlepool, we support 50 asylum seekers per 10,000 in the population, yet a few miles up the road, the neighbouring local authority supports seven per 10,000, with local authorities elsewhere in the country hosting none.”

Lower property prices are understood to be linked to the uneven distribution although Mr Brash has said it puts an “unfair burden” on overstretched schools, hospitals and social services.

Responding on behalf of the Government, the Minister of State for Border Security and Asylum, Dame Angela Eagle, said: “We did inherit a very uneven distribution – if I could put it that way – of dispersed accommodation, often in poorer areas where its presence puts more pressure on local communities.

"It is not a situation that we would have wanted and we want to remedy it over time."

Accommodation provider Mears is also to reduce its number of properties in Hartlepool through natural wastage as its current 'maintain and replace' policy ends.

Mr Brash added: “This is a significant step towards making the asylum system fairer and ensuring that Hartlepool is not left to bear the brunt of the costs alone.

“While we must always treat asylum seekers with dignity and respect, the burden of providing accommodation should not fall disproportionately on a handful of communities, while others take none.

“I welcome the promises made in Parliament and at our roundtable.

"But I will continue to fight to ensure these commitments are delivered, and that Hartlepool receives the support it needs.”