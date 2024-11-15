Murder of Hartlepool mum Laura May Al-Shatanawi focus of new Crime + Investigation series Killed Without A Trace
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
The case of Laura May Al-Shatanawi – whose body has still to be found – is the subject of a programme in the true crime series Killed Without A Trace, which aired for the first time on the channel Crime + Investigation on Monday night.
Filmed in the Hartlepool area earlier this year, it features new interviews with members of Laura May’s family, retired detectives and journalists as it looks back on the mother-of-one’s disappearance in June 1993.
This year marks 30 years since Laura May’s husband Hassan Al-Shatanawi was convicted of her “cold blooded, premeditated murder”.
He reported her missing four weeks after she was last seen and had told concerned relatives she was on holiday.
But police were concerned as friends said Laura May would never go anywhere without her beloved son, Rasheed, then aged seven.
It was also discovered her property developer and doctor husband had been living a double life and had a son with another woman.
The documentary shows Rasheed returning to the family home in Thornton Street.
He recalled being told the terrible news about his mum’s death, saying: “I just remember bursting into tears. It was hard to take in.”
Forensic evidence indicated Laura May had been murdered in a new shed that Hassan had recently ordered for a Seaton Carew allotment.
He then ordered a builder to take it away and burn it although it went instead to a new home in Middlesbrough.
Police were able to obtain a DNA profile of Laura May from the evidence despite it being in early days in the use of such techniques.
It was described as one of the first investigations of its kind in Britain where there was no body for police to prove murder.
Hassan was released from prison and deported to his home country of Jordan, leaving behind a host of still unanswered questions.
Rasheed also talks of his determination to find his mam’s remains.
Her name is on her parents’ headstone in a Hartlepool cemetery.
Rasheed said: "I will never give up till the day I die. I will never give up looking for my mam.”
Killed Without A Trace is available on catch up services.