Every year cricketers come together to remember Hartlepool Cricket Club favourite Ian Jackson who sadly passed away in 2016 aged just 47 following a battle with cancer.

On Sunday, the Park Drive ground played host to a closely contested Ian Jackson Memorial Double Wicket Competition.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It saw players competed in pairs with games of two overs per side apart from the final which was four overs per side.

James Piper (centre left) and Ben Scott holding the Ian Jackson Memorial Cup with Ian's wife Louise Jackson and Hartlepool Cricket Club Chair Alan Jackson.

Participants included several first team players including club professional Paul Braithwaite and captain Tom Gavin.

There was a nail-biting end to the day with first team regular James Piper and third team run-machine Ben Scott just overcoming the big-hitting Jonny Callaghan and Izzy Hussain in a scintillating final.

The match went to the final ball with Olly Smith taking a super catch in the deep to help secure victory for Piper and Scott.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ian’s wife, Louise, said: “The day means so much to all the family and it’s wonderful to see so many people coming together at Park Drive.

Ian Jackson (back row fourth left) with his Hartlepool team-mates after winning the Kerridge Cup in 1991.

“As always, it was a brilliant day and played in the spirit that Ian would love.

"The emphasis is always on fun, with a touch of competitiveness and everyone having a few drinks afterwards.”

Hartlepool Cricket Club chair Alan Jackson said the competition had been the best since its inception in 2017.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He added: “It has been a wonderful day’s cricket in memory of Ian Jackson who was a brilliant cricketer and so well liked at Park Drive and throughout cricketing circles.

“The final could not have been any closer and went down to the last ball.”

Ian, a left-arm pace bowler and a first team regular for the club for many years, also played at county level and was also a junior coach.

His son Max is following in his footsteps as one of Hartlepool Cricket Club’s first team frontline bowlers and a member of Durham’s Academy.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Event organiser Chris Cawson said: “It was great to see Park Drive packed out once again in memory of one of the club’s most talent and popular cricketers.”