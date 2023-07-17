Millie Bedding, 18, Kaitlin Eglintine, 19 and Ava Doughty, nine, from Dance World by Kellyanne Stevens, in York Road, performed an award-winning acrobatic trio performance that earned them a bronze medal.

The nine-day-long event, which took place in Braga, Portugal, saw more than 120,000 dancers from 62 countries compete.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The three students, alongside 15 of their peers, also performed a group acrobatic routine, with Kaitlin performing a tap solo in a bid to wow the judges.

From left, Millie Bedding, 18, Ava Doughty, nine, and Kaitlin Eglintine, 19, came third in their acrobatic trio at this year's Dance World Cup.

Kellyanne said: “It was a great week. To qualify and be there was an experience and amazing opportunity within itself, not to mention actually performing and competing on an international stage amongst 64 other countries.

"And then to bring home a bronze medal. It’s just unbelievable. I am so proud of all 18 members of our team.”

This is the second time Kellyanne’s students have competed in the competition.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Last year, when the event was held in San Sebastian, in Spain, students came fifth out of 13 competitors for their group acrobatic routine.

Speaking at the start of the competition, Kellyanne said: “This time, I feel it is a little more special as we are the only school in Hartlepool going.”

She added: “It is also Dance World's 10th year so these things just make it a little more special.”