National recycling firm works with Hartlepool volunteers to clean the streets ahead of Tall Ships Races 2023

Suez Recycling and Recovery UK have been working with the Big Town Tidy Up group ahead of the four-day extravaganza from Thursday, July 6, to Sunday, July 9.

Steve Patterson, regional director for Suez, said: “As one of the UK’s leading recycling and recovery experts, we run a pretty tight ship when it comes to maintaining a safe and clean working environment.

"Our mission is to build a sustainable future that doesn't cost the earth and that starts in every single community we work in.

Suez employees donate their time to keep Hartlepool tidy in the run up to the Tall Ships Races 2023.

"We’re delighted to be contributing to the town’s role in the Tall Ships Races.”

Hartlepool Borough Council’s Gemma Ptak, assistant director of preventative and community-based services, said: “It is fantastic to have Suez with us on this Tall Ships Races journey as the excitement builds towards what should be an incredible four days.

"Suez has been a partner of Hartlepool Borough Council, and other local authorities across the Tees Valley, since 1995, and is known to have supported a number of local events during this period.

"This is an exciting opportunity for the town, which last hosted the races in 2010, and has a rich maritime tradition as a historic centre of the shipbuilding and fishing industries.

