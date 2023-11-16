Seaton Carew’s tribute festival is set to be “bigger and better” in 2024 as nearly 50% of tickets are sold.

The Open Jar Tribute Festival, in Seaton Reach, Hartlepool, is set to attract nearly 10,000 people at its two-day tribute festival on Friday, September 6, and Saturday, September 7, 2024.

Nearly 50% have already been sold since Tuesday, November 14, and Joe Franks, one of the event organisers from By The Sea Leisure, is confident that even more will sell as general sale tickets go on sale today (Thursday, November 16).

He said: “Edging on 50% of tickets sold in the first two days is outstanding.”

He continued: “It proves how well it went last year and that people had such a good time.”

The lineup for the Friday includes tributes to Madness, Fleetwood Mac, Amy Winehouse, Gerry Cinnamon and Kings of Leon.