Royal Mail has issued a temporary suspension notice on a post box on The Green after birds were found to be using it for a nest.

A spokesperson for Royal Mail said: "Birds do nest in our postboxes from time to time during the spring.

"In such circumstances, we place a notice on the box requesting that customers do not use it so that the nesting birds are not disturbed.

Residents have been advised to use alternative post boxes after birds have been found nesting inside one on The Green, in Seaton Carew, Hartlepool.

"We check the box regularly and once the birds have left the nest, the box is thoroughly cleaned and then reopened for customers to use.

"In the meantime, we advise customers to use other postboxes nearby or they can drop mail off at any Post Office branch in the area."