‘Never say die’: Former Hartlepool United footballer Brian Drysdale receives historic medal
Brian Drysdale, now 81, featured in over 170 games for Pools and played a huge part in the 1967/68 history-making promotion season.
The former talented left back was even voted fans’ player of the 1960s .
Now media personality Paul ‘Goffy’ Gough has tracked down Brian to present him with a specially made medal marking the promotion 56 years on.
Brian, who joined Hartlepool United in the summer of 1965, said: “This was so lovely and thoughtful of Goffy to organise.
"I have lots of links with that special group of players and many have been re-united via the medals this year.
“Some of those fantastic players have sadly left us during the last fifty-six years but nothing could erase the unique never say die spirit we created at Pools.”
Brian retired in 1978 with over 500 league appearances under his belt including Bristol City and Oxford United.
He continued: “The fans at Pools were incredible too, and playing in front of 11,000 plus fans was something that still lives within me.
"It brought so many happy memories back when I spent time with Goffy, and he had lots of photos and old film footage of my time at the club.
“The medals produced for the players in the squad and their families has kept the achievement alive and the lads from that memorable period truly deserve that – what we achieved on a shoestring was quite remarkable.”
Speaking about the turbulence at the club in 1967 and 1968, Brian added: “The club was skint and many of the players assembled by Clough and Taylor were at last chance saloon, and we were all determined to muck in and make it work.
"If you have a spirit in the team then anything is possible – never say die is the fans’ motto.
"Season 1967/68 had that in abundance, and it will forever be a career highlight.
"Pools fans during that period will fully understand what I am saying.
"To a group of people, those days will always be truly unforgettable.”
Goffy is planning a special celebration event featuring Brian for Hartlepool in 2025.