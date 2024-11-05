Never Throw In The Towel Project started by Big Brother's Anthony Hutton celebrates Hartlepool base
The Never Throw In The Towel Project launched during Men’s Mental Health Month last November with a one-off retreat run by Big Brother winner Anthony Hutton.
Over the last 12 months it has steadily grown, holding further retreats across the region with a monthly event at Seaton Carew.
Craig Grainger, 34, who runs Never Throw In The Towel alongside his friend Anthony, said: “I identified Seaton as an opportunity to have a permanent location for a retreat.
“We held our first one in May and they have got bigger and bigger.
“Every month now in Hartlepool it’s going to be the flagship location which is exciting.”
One Sunday morning a month, fellas get together on the beach for some light exercise, a dip in the sea followed by a bacon sandwich at Larry’s Lanes.
Craig said: “We offer something different to other men’s mental health groups.
“Every man is the target whether it’s preventative or whether they are suffering with mental health or coming out the other side.
“It’s all about preventing male suicide.”
He added: “The camaraderie is just fantastic. It has helped men get better and we are enhancing men’s lives.”
New friendships among members have also sprung up out of the group.
The Seaton group is to be led by ambassadors Alexander Gray, a mental health social prescriber, and local gym owner Peter Tritsch.
Craig, who moved to Hartlepool earlier this year, said the aim is to establish similar retreats across the region and even countrywide like the parkrun running groups.
Businesses have offered their backing, while the Newcastle chapter of the Band of Brothers biker group gave them almost £10,000 as their chosen charity of the year.
“We’re just keen to keep building this community,” added Craig, a software salesman.
Never Throw In The Towel’s next event in Seaton is this Sunday, November 10, from 9am-12.30pm.
All interested should meet at the Seaton coach and car park. Participants can do as little or as much of the activities they like.
Further details about the group are available via the Never Throw In The Towel Project Facebook page.