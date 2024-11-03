A new documentary by a Hartlepool filmmaker charting the ups and downs of fame for a reality TV star is to premiere at the Tees Valley International Film Festival.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Hartlepool Mail, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Surviving Reality: Beyond the TV Dream, by award-winning director Paul Suggitt, reveals what happened to 2005 Big Brother winner Anthony Hutton after the camera stopped rolling.

The film delves into the psychological and social challenges Anthony and other reality stars faced after the show, contrasting their fame with the often-overlooked struggles that follow.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Originally from Consett, Anthony won Big Brother when he was only 23.

Anthony Hutton and Pete Bennett discussing reality TV fame at last year's Tees Valley International Film Festival. Photo: Terry Blackburn

The next day he was given a quarter of a million pound magazine deal, and more money was to come his way through TV work and sponsorship.

But his time in the limelight was short-lived and a lifestyle of excess ultimately led Anthony into a dark state of mind.

The documentary also features interviews with 2006 BB winner Pete Bennett and 2002 housemate Jonny Regan from Trimdon.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Paul, who has produced films on local figures including notorious Middlesbrough hardman Lee Duffy and Hartlepool’s five-time Mr Universe Eddy Ellwood, said: "Their stories were fascinating, heart wrenching, hilarious and inspirational in equal measures.

Paul Suggitt from Hartlepool directs the new documentary.

"From the dozens of hours worth of interviews we conducted with former Reality TV stars for the film, it became clear that getting your fifteen minutes of fame always comes with a consequence.”

In an attempt to rebuild his life, Anthony moved to Darlington and began a career in the hair industry.

He is now happily married with two young sons, and recently set up the groundbreaking men’s mental health initiative Never Throw in the Towel Project.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Anthony said: “While I adored my Big Brother experience and have a lot to thank the show for, recalling the harder times that followed was tough.

"It was an eye opener to discover that my highs and lows on the reality TV rollercoaster mirrored those of other BB winners, but also heartwarming that we made it through the low points and got to share our stories in the film.”

Surviving Reality: Beyond the TV Dream will premiere at the Tees Valley International Film Festival, at ARC Stockton on Thursday, November 7.

Anthony and Paul will take part in an audience Q&A after the screening.

For more information and tickets visit: https://arconline.co.uk/whats-on/surviving-reality-beyond-the-tv-dream/