The Intro, in Navigation Point, Hartlepool, is now open on the former Screams Court site after the owner decided to re-brand and move towards the centre of town.

Customers can expect a “live lounge atmosphere” from Friday to Sunday, and from Monday to Thursday, the business also offers teas and coffees – for people and pooches alike.

Manager of The Intro, Georgia Mae, said: “Customers in the new bar vary on age – it really depends on music taste.

"We offer an amazing variety of acts on Fridays and Saturdays, with a range of genres of music.

"We have families that come in all the way to students.”