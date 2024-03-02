News you can trust since 1877
New bar on Hartlepool Marina gets ‘a lot of attention’

The Marina has a new bar on the block featuring live music and jam nights for those looking for something different in Hartlepool.
By Madeleine Raine
Published 2nd Mar 2024, 10:37 GMT
The Intro, in Navigation Point, Hartlepool, is now open on the former Screams Court site after the owner decided to re-brand and move towards the centre of town.

Customers can expect a “live lounge atmosphere” from Friday to Sunday, and from Monday to Thursday, the business also offers teas and coffees – for people and pooches alike.

Manager of The Intro, Georgia Mae, said: “Customers in the new bar vary on age – it really depends on music taste.

Georgia Mae, manager of The Intro, in Navigation Point, Hartlepool, has had a lot of interest in her new bar that opened on the former Screams Court site.Georgia Mae, manager of The Intro, in Navigation Point, Hartlepool, has had a lot of interest in her new bar that opened on the former Screams Court site.
"We offer an amazing variety of acts on Fridays and Saturdays, with a range of genres of music.

"We have families that come in all the way to students.”

Existing and budding musicians are encouraged to come along on the first Friday of every month for an open mic night, and every Thursday for a jam night.