A teacher has expressed her delight after her dream of opening a beach school and nursery in colourful seaside huts was given the go-ahead.

Shonette Bason, who lives in Wynyard, has developed a “very unique programme” involving taking children to the beach to help enhance their education and provide new outdoor learning opportunities.

The mum-of-four had earmarked the empty huts in Seaton Carew, as a base after winning the tender.

However she recently voiced her frustration at the lack of responses from Hartlepool Borough Council to her enquiries around what was needed to get going with the project.

Shonette Bason with children and helpers jumping for joy at the colourful beach huts at Seaton Carew. Picture by FRANK REID

Following further talks, Ms Bason has now come to an agreement with the local authority which will allow her to operate the beach school and nursery from the huts.

An initial three month “trial period” is in place and the huts will continue to be available for rent by the public, with someone to be at the site everyday through to September to help visitors.

Ms Bason, who has been teaching for 30 years and has developed an international following for her ideas, said: “I’m super excited. It’s just going to be brimming, teeming with life.

Shonette reading with children in one of the beach huts at Seaton Carew. Picture by FRANK REID

“It can be a facility that brings vibrancy and brings a bit more life back to that part of the seafront.

“I think it’s just going to make a huge difference to lots and lots of children in the North East.”

The 51-year old added they already have several schools booked in for trips over June and July, while they have offered places to others in deprived areas to give children “a valuable experience they wouldn’t otherwise have”.

The first beach school sessions were held during May half-term with around 30 children attending each day.

Kieran Bostock, Hartlepool Borough Council’s assistant director – neighbourhood services, said: “We are delighted to see the beach huts come back into use for what should be a fantastic venture.

“It’s a marvellous opportunity for children across the borough to make the most of our stunning Seaside Award-winning beach, but also retaining the option for the public to hire the huts.