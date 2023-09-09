News you can trust since 1877
New book Gunners From The Sky based on Hartlepool veteran's account reveals new insight into 1st Air Landing Light Regiment

First-hand accounts by a Hartlepool veteran of two major incidents in the Second World War have been published in a new book.
By Mark Payne
Published 9th Sep 2023, 04:45 BST- 2 min read
Gunners From The Sky tells the experiences of Gunner Eric Wright Chrystal, who served in a glider-borne artillery unit 1st Air Landing Light Regiment.

He took part in the invasion of Italy in 1943 and the following year saw action in the Battle of Arnhem in the Netherlands when he was taken prisoner.

The new book is written by Eric’s sons, Paul and David Chrystal, based on papers they discovered after his death in 2001.

Eric Wright Chrystal who saw action in Italy and the Netherlands in the Second World War.Eric Wright Chrystal who saw action in Italy and the Netherlands in the Second World War.
Paul, 68, who has written a number of military history books, said: “After he died we cleared out the loft as you do but never really looked at it until later.

"We discovered this correspondence which was very personal but also very detailed about his role in the Battle of Arnhem and as a prisoner of war afterwards.

“Quite a bit was unpublished before and to some extent new information for a lot of people, so it was a no-brainer to write a book about it.”

Paul (left) and David Chrystal.Paul (left) and David Chrystal.
The 1st Air Landing Light Regiment was established in 1943 to land troops and artillery behind enemy lines by lightweight gliders.

The book details Eric’s training and role in Operation Slapstick which saw Allied forces land in German-occupied Italy when he was badly injured.

He rejoined the regiment the for the Battle of Arnhem in September 1944 which famously ended in a costly defeat.

Paul said: “He had quite a significant role to set up an observation post near the bridge and direct fire by radio to the other gunners where to bombard the Germans.”

The front cover of Gunners In The Sky published Pen and Sword Books.The front cover of Gunners In The Sky published Pen and Sword Books.
After nine days of intense combat, Eric was among the many captured and held prisoner until the end of the war.

After the war, Eric continued to serve with the Royal Artillery until 1968 when he set up home in Hartlepool with wife Ruby in Wainfleet Road.

He worked for Aladdin Industries in Brenda Road as a warehouse manager and was an active member of the British Legion.

This weekend, Paul and David will attend a book launch and signing event at the Airborne Museum in Oosterbeek, in the Netherlands.

Gunners From the Sky, published by Pen and Sword Books, is out now.

