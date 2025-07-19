New book Poolies at Heart charts highs and lows of Hartlepool United through the supporters', players' and managers' eyes

By Mark Payne
Published 19th Jul 2025, 04:45 BST
An author says he achieved his goal to celebrating Hartlepool United in a new book.

Pools fan Stephen Poxon has written Poolies at Heart, which is due to hit shelves later this month.

It features numerous interviews, stories and memories from supporters, including some who have been watching the club since the 1950s, to former players and managers.

Stephen, 59, who lives in Hertfordshire, says he was overwhelmed with the response after he put call outs for input on social media last year.

Author Stephen Poxon, left, at a Hartlepool United match with fellow fan Andy Fear.
Author Stephen Poxon, left, at a Hartlepool United match with fellow fan Andy Fear.

He said: “I got a fantastic response and had some tremendous input from fans with their feelings, memories and stories, and one or two people associated with the club like Brian Honour and Danny Wilson who were absolutely brilliant.”

Other popular figures from Pools’ recent history to contribute to the book included Ronnie Moore, who masterminded “The Great Escape” to avoid relegation in 2015, and former player and manger Graeme Lee.

placeholder image
Stephen added: “There is a lot of affection for Hartlepool United and a lot of goodwill towards the place.

The cover of Poolies at Heart by Stephen Poxon published by Pitch Publishing.
The cover of Poolies at Heart by Stephen Poxon published by Pitch Publishing.

"That was the whole point of the book, to celebrate the club a bit even though times are hard at the moment.

"That came through in every interview and comment.”

He has been a Pools supporter ever since he moved to the area shortly after leaving school and Poolies At Heart is his second book about the beautiful game after previously writing about Chesterfield player Ernie Moss.

"I was pleased to do this one,” said Stephen. “It is a bit closer to home as I support Hartlepool.”

The book features the recollections of dozens of contributors and Danny Wilson provides the foreword.

Some of Stephen’s key highs and lows of following the club are included, such as being at Ashton Gate in 2021 for the National League play-off final when Pools beat Torquay on penalties to gain promotion back to the league.

Stephen wrote: “I was one of those slightly delirious pitch invaders, and the icing on the cake was that I received a bear hug from the manager of the day, Dave Challinor, as the pitch became a sea of blue and white.”

Poolies at Heart, published by Pitch Publishing, is due out on July 28, priced £18.99 and is available to pre-order now through www.pitchpublishing.co.uk/shop/poolies-heart.

