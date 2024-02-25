Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Today marks four weeks since the last confirmed sighting of missing 18-year-old Lewis Penfold-Roche.

Lewis Penfold-Roche was last seen around 6pm on Sunday, January 28, in Station Road in Billingham, heading towards Central Avenue.

Since searches were carried out by specialist police search teams last weekend, in the area close to where Lewis was last seen, police have also searched railway lines and embankments in the area.

Chris Penfold-Roche has been missing from Billingham since January 28.

The case’s senior investigating officer, Detective Inspector Chris Pringle, said: “Four weeks on from the last sighting of Lewis, we remain extremely concerned for his welfare.

"I would like to reiterate to Lewis, if he’s reading this, that lots of people are really concerned for him and we just want to ensure that he is safe and well.

“We would again ask him to contact police or friends and family to let us know that he is safe. He won’t be in any trouble.

“Again, if anyone has any information regarding Lewis’ whereabouts, we would ask them to come forward and speak to police.”

Lewis is described as having a London accent and is 6ft tall, with mousy brown hair which is short on the sides and longer on the top.

He was last seen wearing a dark red coat, a green/silver backpack with the word Hype” written on it, black jogging bottoms, a black skeleton jumper and dark grey Adidas trainers.

Anyone who may have seen Lewis, or anyone who knows his whereabouts, is asked to contact Cleveland Police as a matter of urgency on 101.

People are urged to contact police directly in the first instance rather than report sightings on social media so officers can respond immediately.

Quote reference number 017293 or go online at https://orlo.uk/8Jd5W.

Any CCTV, dash cam or ring doorbell footage of Lewis can be uploaded https://orlo.uk/QwnaJ.