New coffee shop opens in Hartlepool this weekend - see what they have to offer
Couple Sarah Allan and Chino Rocha are looking forward to their venture Birch Coffee Shop which opened on Elwick Road, in Hartlepool, on Saturday, July 26.
The shop will be offering a range of speciality coffees, teas, sourdough toasties and pastries, as well as soup during the colder months.
The cafe is going to be dog friendly and child friendly, with a children’s corner at the back for families to enjoy.
Sarah said: “I have always wanted to open a coffee shop.
"An opportunity came along five years ago at the same location but I was not in a position to do it then so I turned it down.
"The same place came up again so I thought, why not.”
Sarah, who also runs a dog walking business in the town called Bonny and Rogue, is hoping to host a run club, book club and live music and quiz nights at the coffee shop in the future.
She said: “I want to bring what we have in cities to Hartlepool and bridge the gap.
"We are always having to go out of town to places like Yarm and Newcastle. Why can’t we have that here?”
Sarah and Chino are also teaming up with independent coffee and doughnut shop Deep North and North Shore Coffee Roasters to provide tasty treats and coffee beans to their customers.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.