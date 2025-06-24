New comedy series filmed in Hartlepool airs on ITV
Transaction previewed at The Forum Theatre, in Billingham, on Monday, June 23, ahead of its release date on Tuesday, June 24.
Transaction is a six-part comedy series produced by Big Talk Studios and created by comedy performer Jordan Gray.
Gray stars as a trans-gender egomaniac working in a supermarket managed by Shaun of the Dead and Hot Fuzz film star Nick Frost.
The series was filmed last year at the Northern Studios, in Hartlepool, and the surrounding area and was supported by the North East Production Fund.
The fund, administered by North East Screen on behalf of North East Screen Industries Partnership, has been bringing more productions to the region to encourage jobs and investment.
Gayle Woodruffe, operations director at North East Screen, said: “We were delighted to support Transaction which is one of 12 productions to shoot in the region with North East Production Fund investment in the last three years.
"Almost £3 million has been invested so far into scripted and unscripted projects generating just over £21 million in regional spend with an average of 65% regional crew employed.
“When productions come into the region they hire regional crew and actors, use regional supply chain companies, and our skills team work closely with them to provide training opportunities for local people.
"This helps us to build a sustainable industry and regional infrastructure in the North East.”
The series will air as a full series box set on ITVX on Tuesday, June 24, and weekly on ITV2 every Tuesday.
