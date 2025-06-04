An artist's impression of how the expanded Northern Studios would look.

Multi-million-pound proposals to expand Hartlepool’s growing screen production industry have moved a vital step forward.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Hartlepool Mail, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Planning applications have been lodged to enhance the existing Northern Studios, in Lynn Street, Hartlepool, and develop a production village in the surrounding area.

This would see a number of derelict buildings brought back into use to create pre and post-production facilities to support the studios.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A new artist’s impression of how The Northern Studios would look has also been released by the partnership behind the plans.

The £33.5m masterplan is led by Hartlepool Borough Council and Hartlepool Development Corporation (HDC) and supported by The Northern School of Art and North East Screen.

The council’s chair of economic growth and regeneration committee, Councillor Pamela Hargreaves, said: “These plans are massive for our town.

"They are all about creating good quality jobs for local people, attracting businesses and investment into Hartlepool and bringing derelict buildings back into use.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“These plans are exactly what we are wanting to achieve as a council as part of our £150m capital programme.”

Ben Houchen, who is the HDC chair and Tees Valley Mayor, said: “We are committed to establishing Hartlepool as a leading UK centre for TV and film production and it’s great to see this further step forward in achieving that ambition.”

The project is being funded by the Government through the Levelling Up Fund and Tees Valley Investment Zone Fund.

Subject to planning permission being granted, work is likely to begin in a matter of months.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

North East Screen chief executive Alison Gwynn said: “The development of the studios will allow us to not only attract more productions but also see Hartlepool become a leading hub for innovative film, digital and TV production by having suppliers and creative industry businesses operating in close proximity to the studios.

Northern School of Art vice principal (higher education), John Waddington said: “This project strengthens our commitment to growing the creative industries in the region and will further enhance our students’ experience by providing access to industry-standard facilities in real-world opportunities.

The Northern Studios opened in November 2022 and recent productions filmed at the studios include 2023 movie Jackdaw, starring former Doctor Who and Victoria star Jenna Coleman, and Sky true crime documentaries.