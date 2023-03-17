Organisers of Hartlepool Miles For Men 5k fun run announce where and when this year's event will take place
This year’s Miles For Men annual fun run will be in memory of one of their long time supporters and big Hartlepool United fan Mick “Talla” Taylor.
Huge Poolie Mick, known to many by his nickname Talla, and his family had supported the community fundraising event for many years.
As a mark of respect and to continue his legacy, town charity Miles For Men have announced their annual fun run this year will be dedicated to his memory.
The 5k run and Walk For Women will be held on Sunday, August 27, 2023, at 1pm, starting once again from Seaton Carew’s clock tower.
Miles For Men founder Micky Day said: “Talla, his family and the lads from the Hartlepool supporters clubs have supported us from day one and they have raised a lot of money to support the charity.
"Talla was always watching the run or taking part. His brother Kev takes part every year.
"He was just a lovely man and a really good bloke.”
And starting this year’s run will be two little warriors from the town - Amelia McKie aged three, who is battling leukaemia, and Lola Rose Jackson, four, who has cancerous tumours on her tummy.
"They are both going through the cancer journey and we have been supporting them,” said Micky.
He is hoping for another good turnout for the run which will be in its 11th year. Last year, around 700 people took part.
Since its creation, Miles For Men has raised well over £600,000 for cancer charities and local people going through illness or hard times.
This year’s run is open to everyone, including men and women, of all ages.
There is also due to be live music, kids’ attractions adding to the family-fun atmosphere.
Micky added: “Hopefully everybody will come out. People can do the 5k any way they want, they can walk the dog, run, or crawl!
"Just come along and enjoy the day.”
For youngsters under five to enter, the cost is £5 and they need to be accompanied by a paying adult.
Ages five to 17 is £7.50, 18-64 is £10 and over 65s are free.
Businesses keen to be a sponsor can contact Miles For Men via Facebook or email [email protected]