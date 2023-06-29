New data obtained by the Mail via a Freedom of Information request shows reports of anti-social behaviour almost halved from 5,825 in 2018 to 3,051 in 2022.

Despite a slight increase in 2020, when 5,272 incidents were reported compared with 4,427 in in 2019, numbers continued to drop in 2021 and 2022 when 3,909 and 3,051 incidents were reported respectively.

The decline was also reflected in data for individual wards, with the number of anti-social behaviour incidents decreasing in each town ward between 2020 and 2022.

Anti-social behaviour incidents in Hartlepool have almost halved in the past five years, according to figures from Cleveland Police.

The only exception was the Victoria ward, which saw a slight increase in reports between 2021 and 2022.

A Hartlepool Borough Council spokesperson has said tackling anti-social behaviour is a “top priority” for the council, which works together with Cleveland Police, Cleveland Fire Brigade and Hartlepool Police as part of Hartlepool Community Safety Team.

The spokesperson added: “Working on behalf of the community safety team, we have successfully applied to magistrates on a number of occasions to obtain closure orders on domestic properties at the centre of anti-social behaviour and other crime.

"This demonstrates our commitment to tackling the issue and we hope that it sends out a clear message to those engaged in anti-social behaviour that their actions will not be tolerated.”

Over the five-year period, Victoria and Foggy Furze saw the biggest drop in anti-social behaviour incidents, with reports dropping by more than a half.

There were 1,264 reports in Victoria in 2018 compared to 540 in 2022.

In Foggy Furze, 257 incidents were reported last year, a drop of more than a half since 2018 when 632 incidents were reported.

Out of all 12 wards, Rural West, Fens and Seaton recorded the lowest number of antisocial behaviour incidents in 2022 with 92, 94 and 101 reports respectively.

Victoria, the Headland, and Burn Valley saw the most anti-social behaviour incidents last year, with 540, 445 and 360 reports respectively.

The figures as come as Hartlepool is set to benefit from ‘substantial’ cash boost to further tackle anti-social behaviour hot spots.

The funding is part of a Government action plan to reduce anti-social behaviour.

The two-year project will see £1m available this year and a “substantial” amount to be spent in 2024-25.

Last year the town saw the highest number of arrests in connection with anti-social behaviour since 2018, with a total of 63 people arrested.

In comparison, 2018 saw a total of 70 arrests, despite the higher number of incidents. Fifty-five people were arrested in 2021.

A total of 105 AS13 forms were also handed out last year, according to the Freedom of Information request figures obtained by the Mail from Cleveland Police. It was a decrease from 2021 when 128 forms were given.