New data shows Hartlepool has the highest smoking rate in the North East

Hartlepool residents and businesses are being urged to take part in the annual Stoptober campaign after new data shows the town has the highest smoking rate in the region.
By Madeleine Raine
Published 12th Oct 2023, 16:02 BST- 1 min read
Updated 12th Oct 2023, 16:03 BST
Smoking costs Hartlepool £51.8 million every year, with 17.3% of the town’s adults – 13,000 residents – smoking compared to the national average of 13%.

New data shows that while healthcare costs amount to £4.2 million and social care costs to £2.4 million, loss of productivity costs are at a high of £44.8 million.

Public health officials at Hartlepool Borough Council have now joined forces with smoking cessation experts at Fresh to promote the Stoptober campaign, which has helped 2.5 million smokers make attempts to quit since 2012.

Hartlepool has the highest smoking rate in the North East of England.
Councillor Mike Young, leader of Hartlepool Borough Council and chair of the Health and Wellbeing Board, said: “Stopping smoking is one of the best things a person can do for their health and the benefits are almost immediate, so that is why we wholeheartedly support the annual Stoptober campaign.”

Care assistant Damon Mowbray, 49, from Hartlepool, is just one individual who decided to quit smoking after suffering a smoking-related heart attack at work at the age of 46.

Damon said: “Once I’d made the decision to quit, I actually found it easy as I knew that if I started smoking again, I was risking my health.

"I didn’t want to have another heart attack or go through the same experience again.

"I’d urge anyone who smokes to quit for Stoptober. Don’t leave it until you’re really ill like me.”

Contact the council for further information on (01429) 272905 or email [email protected]

