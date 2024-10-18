New enforcement officers take to Hartlepool's streets to tackle fly-tipping, dog fouling and litter

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Six new enforcement officers with an environmental focus have taken to the streets of Hartlepool to tackle problems such as fly-tipping, dog fouling and litter.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Hartlepool Mail, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The additional full-time staff are funded by the Government through the UK Shared Prosperity Fund (UKSPF) administered by Tees Valley Combined Authority.

Hartlepool Borough Council has partnered with Kingdom Local Authority Support, a specialist supplier of environmental enforcement staff, which is providing the additional personnel.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The council says they “offer a visible, uniformed presence designed to provide reassurance to residents, businesses and visitors alike”.

Front, Councillor Karen Oliver with, left, Kevin Burton, from Kingdom LAS, and, right, Phil Hepburn, Hartlepool Borough Council’s community safety operations manager, as well as some of the council’s existing enforcement staff and the additional officers.

Councillor Karen Oliver, chair of the authority’s neighbourhood services committee, wants the public to play their part as well.

She said: “The additional officers provide us with an opportunity to really kickstart the clean-up of the town centre area and to tackle some of the issues that residents and businesses tell us most concern them.

"As an authority, we are pleased to be working with Kingdom and I’m sure the extra staff will really help to make a difference.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“However, we can’t do this on our own and I would urge local people to support us in helping to keep the town clean and tidy.

"This is our town, let’s take pride in it.

More news: The 16 locations where the Home Office says most crime takes place in Hartlepool

"By pulling together, we can enable our town to thrive. Every small positive action we take can help to make a big difference.

"Let’s build a town we can all be proud of. Let’s love Hartlepool.”

Kevin Burton, from Kingdom, added: “We are delighted to be working with Hartlepool Borough Council to offer a stronger, more robust service for the community, backing up the authority’s existing team and building on the excellent work they already carry out.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The UKSPF funding criteria requires money received by the council to be spent in the town centre.

The additional enforcement officers are working predominantly in areas covered by Public Space Protection Orders (PSPOs).

This is one of a number of UKSPF-funded projects currently targeting Hartlepool town centre.

Others include a deep clean of the area, measures to improve safety in the local night-time economy, additional mobile CCTV security cameras and an initiative to reduce retail crime.