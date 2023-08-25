News you can trust since 1877
New film group In The Frame launches in Hartlepool

A new film group aims to provide budding and experienced filmmakers with a platform to showcase their talent.
By Madeleine Raine
Published 25th Aug 2023, 12:06 BST- 1 min read
Updated 25th Aug 2023, 12:06 BST

In The Frame hopes to create a hub to allow Hartlepool's creative community to grow.

In The Frame will be hosting monthly events, the first of which will be taking place on Friday, September 1, from 6.30pm until 10:30pm at The BIS, in Whitby Street.

A spokesperson for the group said: “Despite the great resources and continually developing infrastructure, Hartlepool’s’ creative industry has not reached its full potential.

The BIS, in Whitby Street, Hartlepool.The BIS, in Whitby Street, Hartlepool.
The BIS, in Whitby Street, Hartlepool.
"We have many incredible organisations growing the creative sector but it’s an initiative like this, In The Frame, that will bring us together as a unified community.”

The group is run by volunteers and is designed to give the people of Hartlepool and the North East a place to showcase their films.

A spokesperson said: “Hartlepool has incredible established and upcoming infrastructure for the creative industries.

"It has one of the most varied landscapes in the country and a local community of already talented creatives desperately trying to forge their own cultural stronghold not in competition with southern media powerhouses, but in conjunction with them.

"Hartlepool holds a unique position with places like The Northern Studios and The Northern School of Art, who are forging some incredible post graduates which we want to prevent having to move away just for a chance of success.”

The group is open to beginners of all ages and is free.

The September event is ticketed. Free tickets can be bought online at https://in-the-frame.ihub.app/events/36415?fbclid=.

