New Hartlepool playgroup opens doors with its first session fully booked within hours

The Playhouse held its first session on Friday, February 11, and slots for the event were booked in the space of hours.

The group will now take place every Friday from 10am until 11.30am at Seaton Methodist Church with more sessions taking place during the school holidays.

It was all organised in just four weeks as mums Victoria Dennett, 29, and Laura Shaw, 33, joined forces after deciding there weren’t many activities available for young children in the area.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Victoria with her one-year-old son Huey an Laura (right) with her ten-month-old daughter Clara at the launch event.

Victoria and Laura both have daughters in reception class, as well as young babies – and became friends in September last year after their daughters Isla Loynes, five, and Nellie Shaw, four, became friends at school.

Victoria, who is also mum to one-year-old Huey, said: "We realised there wasn’t a huge amount in Seaton Carew for both ages, to take both of our children.

"During school holidays, things tend to always finish when really it’s when you need that support and somewhere to go with the children more than ever.”

The first session was attended by 26 children of various ages between 0 and 4.

Twenty-six children and their parents came to he first session.

It was complete with an appearance by Elsa from Frozen thanks to Parties from Em and kids were able to play while parents enjoyed teas and coffees.

Victoria, who works in HR, said: "It was just a really lovely atmosphere. Lots of children running around, having fun, which is what it’s all about. It was really nice to connect with other mums and grandparents in the local community.

"That was one of the things we wanted to ensure, that it’s not just something for children. It could be something really positive for adult mental health, getting out of the house and socialising with others.”

The group is already fully booked for next week and Victoria has thanked the community.

The launch was complete with a visit from Elsa.

She said: "I would like to say thank you for the kind generosity. Local people helped us with donating toys and different items. Also the baby bank were really great with providing us with a changing unit.”

The group is open to children aged up to four, with older siblings welcome as well during the school holidays.

The playgroup takes place every Friday.

Support your Mail and become a subscriber today.

Enjoy unlimited access to all of our news and sport, see fewer ads, experience faster load times, test your brain with daily puzzles and get access to exclusive newsletters.

Your support for our journalism means we can continue telling Hartlepool’s stories for generations to come. Click here to subscribe - and click here to get a snapshot of the Mail’s news and sport to your inbox through our email newsletters.