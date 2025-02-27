New Hartlepool RNLI Shannon class lifeboat begins its service
The £2.45million Shannon class lifeboat named John Sharp has officially started serving Hartlepool after an extended navigational exercise to Bamburgh on the Northumberland coast.
Hartlepool RNLI chairman, Malcolm Cook, said: “This a very proud day in the history of the Hartlepool RNLI with the arrival of the new water jet-powered Shannon class lifeboat.
"The volunteer crew members have shown amazing dedication whilst training on the new boat over recent months and are always ready to respond to anyone in trouble at sea.
"Our thanks go to the Sharp family for their contribution to the RNLI.”
The funding of the Shannon class lifeboat is thanks to the generous gift left to the Charities Aid Foundation by John Sharp, who died in 2019.
John was a successful mathematician and a highly skilled and active investor, whose ancestor invented what is believed to be the first lifeboat.
John’s brother, Anthony Sharp, said: “As a family, we are thrilled to have been able to help bring a new state-of-the-art Shannon class lifeboat to Hartlepool, and we are very touched that the RNLI has taken the new lifeboat to visit Bamburgh Castle as a tribute to Dr John Sharp.”
Dr Sharp, who died in 1792, created what is thought to be the first lifeboat and coastguard station at Bamburgh 40 years before the RNLI was established.
He also installed a cannon on the castle to be fired in fog and organised beach horseback patrols after a storm.
Francis Watson-Armstrong, owner of Bamburgh Castle, was pleased to see the lifeboat arrive at the castle.
As a former RNLI Seahouses crew member, he said: “What a privilege it was to welcome the John Sharp to Bamburgh waters.
"Her arrival marked the full circle of an extraordinary journey of saving lives at sea and making our waters safer places for everyone.
"Dr John Sharp was a remarkably dedicated man who was steadfast in his work to make the treacherous waters off Bamburgh safer, with the castle playing its part in his doing so.
"It was a wonderful tribute to him to see the Hartlepool lifeboat here bearing his name.”
