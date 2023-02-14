The women’s only group is hoping to boost wellbeing by providing a warm, friendly space where participants can talk and take part in different activities, including knitting and arts and crafts.

The group was launched by community centre The Annexe and Minds For Men Wellness For Women at the start of February.

Women aged between 18 and 80 attended the first session and “left with a smile on their face”, organisers have said.

Kristina (left) and Jan (right) have urged women to join the new group.

“There’s a lot of groups for men only, but there’s nothing for women only. A lot of women don’t like to be in mixed groups, they don’t feel comfortable,” Jan Phillips, trustee for Minds For Men Wellness For Women, said.

“A lot of women don’t like reaching out or talking. Sometimes they find places intimidating. Making it a warm and comfortable space helps them to reach out.”

Organisers have also raised the importance of continuing to fight stigma surrounding mental health.

Kristina Thorpe-Aspinall, who is one of the organisers, said: “We do find as well that a lot of women, they do tend to have the same issues around childcare, housework, living up to the image of being a working mum.

"Some people do struggle to deal with everything on a daily basis. They all have different stories, but actually it all goes back to the same problem of them trying to live up to this image whereas sometimes it’s just physically and mentally draining.”

Kristina, 35, who works at the Ye Olde Durhams, added: “There’s stigma around men being the strong ones and there’s a lot of stigma still about women being able to manage everything on a daily basis.

"We are trying to get the point out there that everybody can suffer with mental health, no matter what profession you’re in, no matter how your family is, no matter how much money you’ve got, everyone at some point does suffer. It’s just nature, really.”

The group meets every Friday at The Annexe, in Wharton Terrace, from 9am until 10.30am.

There are free refreshments on offer and women with young children are also welcome.

