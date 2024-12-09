A new art initiative has launched in Hartlepool to get men talking about their mental health and the importance of creativity.

Hartlepool Art Gallery, in Church Square, has partnered with Andy’s Man Club to create a 12-page booklet called What’s On Your Mind, Mate? that introduces the work of town artist John McCracken while also exploring the connection between art and mental health.

Andy’s Man Club is a volunteer-led peer support group for men aged 18 and above and provides men with a safe space to talk in a room free from judgement.

Local members will be distributing the booklet to popular venues across the town and surrounding areas and it can also be downloaded online at https://www.hartlepool.gov.uk/whats-on-your-mind-mate.

A new initiative has launched in Hartlepool to get men talking about their mental health. Pictured is Councillor Pamela Hargreaves and Andy's Man Club members, from left, Max Ferreira, Russel Gadbury, Jason Cook and Richard Wilkinson.

Councillor Pamela Hargreaves, chair of Hartlepool Borough Council’s economic growth and regeneration Committee, said: “It’s never been more important for us to talk about our mental health and share how we are feeling, but unfortunately that’s something that men in particular have difficulty doing.

“This remarkable booklet will hopefully encourage them to do that, reminding them that they are not alone and highlighting the support available, and we are very grateful for the Art Fund’s support.

“Building on the success of this project, we’re delighted to have been awarded a Reimagine Grant from the Art Fund to continue and expand it.

“This next phase will deepen the art gallery’s engagement with the community by introducing new workshops, exhibitions, and opportunities for creative collaboration, ensuring that John McCracken’s art continues to inspire and support mental health awareness.”

Andy’s Man Club member Richard Wilkinson added: “I never thought art was for me, so working on something like this wasn’t something I’d done before, but being part of this project has been a game-changer.

“Sharing my story alongside John Wilson McCracken’s art has helped me process my feelings and feel less alone.

“I hope men who pick up this booklet see that it’s okay to open up and that there’s support out there.

"If this helps even one person take that first step, it’s been worth it.”

For further information about Andy’s Man Club, go online to www.andysmanclub.co.uk .