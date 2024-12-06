A firm that helps youngsters gain skills and confidence joins the Hartlepool Armed Forces Community Covenant.

Right Trax, based in Ingleby Barwick, is an education company that uses motorcycles to help people aged 12 to 16 who have become disengaged from education.

Gary Elliston, of Right Trax, said: “We are keen to start looking for armed forces veterans to employ.

"I’m sure they will have many excellent skills to pass onto our students during their training.”

Councillor Chris Wallace, Hartlepool Borough Council’s armed forces champion, said: “Many congratulations to Right Trax – I very much hope other local firms and organisations will follow their lead and sign up.

“Signing the covenant shows people leaving the armed forces that the employer will understand the experiences they have had and the many skills that they bring.”

Companies and organisations interested in signing up should contact Joan Stevens, at Hartlepool Borough Council’s statutory scrutiny office, on (01429) 284142 or email [email protected].