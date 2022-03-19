Run Fit Hartlepool’s Couch to 5k kicked off for the first time in January for complete beginners who were looking to take up running in a supportive group.

The nine-week long programme sees the group meet twice a week in the town and helps people gradually build skills and confidence to run their first 5k.

Run Fit has been providing group running sessions in Hartlepool since 2015, but organisers have explained they wanted to create a programme specifically geared towards beginners.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A number of people form the first group have already signed up for their first 5k.

Nina Bedding, who helps deliver the programme alongside Dave Noble, said: "It’s really people coming together in a supportive, fun environment to just make that progression and take that first step to get out there and try to run, walk or jog.”

She added: “We wanted to start something that was for total beginners or people who wanted to build their confidence.”

The programme has been a success, with 13 people taking part in the first group. A number of them have already signed up to do their first 5k in April.

The next nine week programme kicks off on Tuesday, March 29, at Maritime Avenue. Participants meet every Tuesday and Thursday at 6.15pm.

Nina said: "It’s for everybody, all ages, all abilities and it’s a very supportive group. Don’t be worried about anything, it’s a very gradual programme.”

Enrolling in the programme costs £25. To book a place or find out more, email [email protected]

Support your Mail and become a subscriber today.

Enjoy unlimited access to all of our news and sport, see fewer ads, experience faster load times, test your brain with daily puzzles and get access to exclusive newsletters.