The National Childbirth Trust (NCT) Hartlepool hosted a free walk and talk event for the community on Monday, April 15, at Ward Jackson Park, in Hartlepool, to learn more about the services it offers.

The NCT launched in Hartlepool in January 2024 to provide a judgement-free space for new parents feeling anxious or isolated, struggling with their mental health and wellbeing or needing support with feeding their baby.

Samantha Williamson, NCT Hartlepool’s service delivery manager, said: "Our NCT walk and talk launch event went absolutely brilliantly, and we are grateful to all of the staff, volunteers and parents that came along to be involved and begin building a real network of support here for parents within Hartlepool.

New parents gather to take part in the National Childbirth Trust's (NCT) walk and talk event at Ward Jackson Park, in Hartlepool, on Monday, April 15.

“A mam who attended the walk spoke about how glad she was the service was coming to Hartlepool and how she really needs that level of support and a safe space to build a community.”

She continued: “It makes us incredibly proud to be part of the community and to see parents coming together to support each other.

"Community spirit at its finest."

NCT, the national charity for pregnancy, birth and early parenthood, was awarded funding from Hartlepool Borough Council to run trained peer-led infant feeding and perinatal mental health support across the community and in family hubs across the town.

Samantha Williamson, National Childbirth Trust (NCT) Hartlepool services delivery manager, leads a walk and talk event in Hartlepool on Monday, April 15.

NCT Hartlepool is still looking for volunteers for the service for infant feeding peer supporters and perinatal mental health peer supporters.

Trained volunteers at NCT Hartlepool provide trusted support, evidence-based information and signpost members to local support services.

Training for these roles is training taking place in April and May.

Samantha said: “We’re here to help parents feel supported, connected and more confident in their early life with a new baby.”

Due to the success of the event, NCT is holding a weekly walk and talk event at 10.30am at Ward Jackson Park.