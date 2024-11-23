Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A new £2.4m lifeboat for Hartlepool will sail to its new home at the beginning of next month.

Hartlepool RNLI's new £2.45M Shannon class lifeboat named John Sharp is due to arrive at the Ferry Road lifeboat station on Sunday, December 1.

It will follow a four day voyage from the All Weather Lifeboat Centre at Poole where sea trials have been taking place since the new lifeboat’s launch at the start of October.

Five Hartlepool RNLI crewmembers will be on board along with an RNLI staff coxswain.

Hartlepool RNLI's new £2.45M Shannon class lifeboat John Sharp.

Crew member Matt Adams said: “We are all looking forward to bringing the boat back to Hartlepool where training has already started with some crewmembers taking Shannon lifeboat handling courses and mechanics courses at the Poole RNLI HQ.

“The new boat is driven by water jets powered by diesel engines which makes the boat very manoeuvrable.”

People will be able to watch the boat arrive around 2pm on Sunday from the Headland opposite the lifeboat station.