New route details and start time for prestigious Lloyds Tour of Britain Women race coming to Hartlepool

By Mark Payne

Hartlepool Specialist Reporter

Published 1st May 2025, 16:09 BST
Updated 1st May 2025, 16:09 BST
More details of a prestigious cycle race coming to Hartlepool for the first time have been announced.

As previously, reported the opening two stages of the Lloyds Tour of Britain Women will see the world’s top pro cyclists racing through communities across the Tees Valley and North Yorkshire this June.

On Friday, June 6, riders will contest a leg from Hartlepool’s marina through the Tees Valley.

Setting off from Hartlepool Marina at 10.45am near the National Museum of the Royal Navy Hartlepool, riders will then head through Seaton Carew, and Billingham, on to Saltburn-by-the-Sea.

Last year's Lloyds Bank National Road Championships. SWpix.comLast year's Lloyds Bank National Road Championships. SWpix.com
Councillor Brenda Harrison, Leader of Hartlepool Borough Council, said: “Hosting the start of stage two of the race gives us the perfect opportunity to showcase Hartlepool marina with its many attractions, as well as the fantastic coastline and beaches that we are so lucky to have.

“We are so proud to be playing such a key role in this world-class event, and we look forward to welcoming the riders and their teams to Hartlepool."

It will be the first time that Hartlepool has hosted either the Men’s or Women’s edition of the Lloyds Tour of Britain.

The second leg of the Lloyds Tour of Britain Women cycle race will start from near the National Museum of the Royal Navy Hartlepool.The second leg of the Lloyds Tour of Britain Women cycle race will start from near the National Museum of the Royal Navy Hartlepool.
Jonathan Day, Managing Director of British Cycling Events, added: “The announcement of the detailed stage routes marks another waypoint in the build-up to this year’s Lloyds Tour of Britain Women, and one that allows both spectators travelling to the race and the communities lining the stages to start planning their day and how and where they will watch the race.”

Keep up to date with all the build up to the race at www.britishcycling.org.uk/tourofbritain/women

