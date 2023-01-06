Taking the school motto Per Unitatem Virtus as their inspiration, youngsters at English Martyrs Catholic School and Sixth Form College, in Catcote Road, Hartlepool, have launched the Strength Through Unity Group.

The group will celebrate diversity and promote positive inclusion by talking about issues that are important to young people today.

School headteacher Sara Crawshaw said: “Students will meet regularly to talk about inclusion and all aspects of their lives that matter to them.

Members of English Martyrs School and Sixth Form College's new Strength Through Unity Group.

"Care for each other and human dignity is central to our mission as a school.

"This group is a proactive and joyful in their approach to celebrating diversity and bringing students of all ages together.”

