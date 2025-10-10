Plans for dozens of new seafront homes at Seaton Carew have been scaled back.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Hartlepool Mail, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

An application to build 151 houses on land on the corner of Coronation Drive and Warrior Drive was submitted to Hartlepool Borough Council planning chiefs by Gleeson Homes in early 2023.

However, the proposal has been resubmitted for the same plot of land but with substantially fewer properties, now numbering 81.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The revised application is now open for comments from residents and other interested parties.

The site west of Coronation Drive for the proposed 81-home Gleeson development at Seaton Carew.

A design and access statement on behalf of Gleeson Homes states: “The aim is to build on Gleeson’s previous design work and knowledge of the area.

“A range of new dwellings will be provided which are inclusive, affordable and cater for a variety of family sizes.”

It adds the previous application sought permission to develop the majority of the site but says that “following discussion with the planning authority the scheme has now been scaled back”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The application for 151 homes attracted dozens of objections from people with concerns about additional traffic and parking problems, along with a loss of wildlife, and privacy.

The new scheme proposes a mix of of semi-detached and detached houses consisting of 12 two-bedroom houses, 47 three-bed houses and 22 four-bed properties, and feature 11 different property styles.

A large area of open space is included to the northern half of the 14-acre site encompassing the existing watercourse which the developer says will help in “creating an attractive and high-quality environment and provides amenity and play space” as well as areas for drainage.

A new access road would be created from Coronation Drive.

The developer says the new homes would be no more than two storeys in height and the scheme would have “no significant adverse impact” on nearby properties.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The design and access statement adds: “The redevelopment of the site for the purpose of new build residential properties is considered the most appropriate use of the site given its location and surroundings.”

However, one objector says it would result in the loss of “regularly used green space”.

People can comment on the application via the Hartlepool Borough Council planning portal under the reference H/2022/0357.

Details of Hartlepool public notices can be viewed at https://publicnoticeportal.uk/