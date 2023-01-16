Proposals have been submitted to Hartlepool Borough Council planning department to build 151 properties on the vacant grassed area to the west of Coronation Drive and south of Warrior Drive.

Applicant Gleeson Homes is looking to provide a mix of two, three and four-bedroomed properties as part of the “sustainable and well-designed residential development”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Yet more than 35 objections have already been submitted to the council planning department raising concerns over the proposed scheme.

More than 150 new homes could be built on land in Coronation Drive, Seaton Carew.

Worries raised include increased traffic and parking problems, along with a loss of wildlife, privacy and identity in the area.

One resident’s objection said: “I outright object to the building of these residential dwellings as it is going to destroy the land behind my property.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Coronation Drive and Warrior Drive are already chaotic with traffic which will only be exacerbated when these properties begin to be developed.”

Another claimed the application “would also mean losing yet more green space which locals enjoy and is a habitat for wildlife”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

However, a design and access statement submitted in support of the proposal said it is “well planned and complies with local policy”.

It said: “The focus of the proposal has been to retain important features, create a landscape led public realm and ensure a permeable and sustainable development.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The proposal includes a range of house types to meet local policy and housing needs. It provides for a wide range of users and residents to live in a safe and secure environment.

“In summary, the proposal is a sustainable and well-designed residential development.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

In total the development would include 16 two bed, 98 three bed and 37 four-bedrooms homes along with features such as a pond and areas of open space.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Access to the site would be via a new entrance road created off Coronation Drive, opposite the parade which is currently home to venues such as The Open Jar.

Plans state there would also be additional pedestrian and emergency vehicle access to the site from Lithgo Close, where the development would stretch down to.

Advertisement Hide Ad

A decision is expected on the proposals later this year.