New weather warning for Hartlepool as Storm Isha is quickly followed by Storm Jocelyn
The town woke to sunshine and calm on Monday following a windy and wet Sunday afternoon and evening.
Elsewhere, however, a pensioner died after the car he was a passenger in crashed into a fallen tree in Falkirk, Scotland, on Sunday night.
Tens of thousands of homes are also without electricity in the Republic of Ireland and the North West of England.
Gusts of wind reaching 99 miles per hour – almost double what was predicted in Hartlepool – were also recorded at Brizlee Wood, near Alnwick, Northumberland.
But Storm Isha’s departure and the Monday sunshine may yet prove deceptive.
For experts at the Met Office are already issuing yellow weather warnings for more wind ahead of Storm Jocelyn’s arrival on Tuesday.
With rainfall expected from 11am, wind speeds across Hartlepool are predicted to increase during the afternoon with gusts likely to peak at around 52 miles per hour around 11pm.
The yellow weather warning remains in place on Wednesday although gusts are forecast to reduce to 26 miles per hour by around 3pm.
Tuesday’s rain is also expected to be replaced by sunshine.