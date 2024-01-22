News you can trust since 1877
BREAKING

New weather warning for Hartlepool as Storm Isha is quickly followed by Storm Jocelyn

Hartlepool appears to have largely escaped the brunt of the damage inflicted nationwide by Storm Isha.
By Gavin Ledwith
Published 22nd Jan 2024, 13:03 GMT
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

The town woke to sunshine and calm on Monday following a windy and wet Sunday afternoon and evening.

Elsewhere, however, a pensioner died after the car he was a passenger in crashed into a fallen tree in Falkirk, Scotland, on Sunday night.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Tens of thousands of homes are also without electricity in the Republic of Ireland and the North West of England.

Most Popular
Decorations were blown down at the junction to Asda, near the A689 roundabout, in Hartlepool, during Storm Isha. Picture by FRANK REIDDecorations were blown down at the junction to Asda, near the A689 roundabout, in Hartlepool, during Storm Isha. Picture by FRANK REID
Decorations were blown down at the junction to Asda, near the A689 roundabout, in Hartlepool, during Storm Isha. Picture by FRANK REID

Gusts of wind reaching 99 miles per hour – almost double what was predicted in Hartlepool – were also recorded at Brizlee Wood, near Alnwick, Northumberland.

But Storm Isha’s departure and the Monday sunshine may yet prove deceptive.

For experts at the Met Office are already issuing yellow weather warnings for more wind ahead of Storm Jocelyn’s arrival on Tuesday.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

With rainfall expected from 11am, wind speeds across Hartlepool are predicted to increase during the afternoon with gusts likely to peak at around 52 miles per hour around 11pm.

Decorations on the A689 in Hartlepool were damaged during Storm Isha on Sunday night.Decorations on the A689 in Hartlepool were damaged during Storm Isha on Sunday night.
Decorations on the A689 in Hartlepool were damaged during Storm Isha on Sunday night.

The yellow weather warning remains in place on Wednesday although gusts are forecast to reduce to 26 miles per hour by around 3pm.

Tuesday’s rain is also expected to be replaced by sunshine.

Got a story for the Mail? Submit your words, pictures and videos here

Related topics:HartlepoolStorm IshaTens of thousandsNorthumberlandScotland