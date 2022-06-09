New work by top North-East mural artist helps Hartlepool community remember much-missed worker

Artist Lewis Hobson, who has painted a number of eye-catching murals in Hartlepool and across the North East, has completed two new colourful works in Dyke House.

He worked closely with community centre The Annexe, in Wharton Terrace, where Lewis painted a mural of a butterfly spreading its wings in tribute to the centre’s senior development worker Teresa Driver who died last July.

Teresa was well loved, particularly in Dyke House for her work and commitment, but also in the town as a whole.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

New art work in Brougham Terrace. Picture by FRANk REID

Lewis, 28, from Durham, has also painted smaller murals and the words ‘Dyke House’ on a wall in Brougham Terrace giving the impression of looking through it to a blue sky.

The Annexe reached out to Lewis after seeing some of his other work in the town and he said he was interested in working on projects with a community focus.

He said: “They do amazing things for the community and are super local working in a one mile radius.

"They want to empower the community and want to make lasting change, rather than just putting a bandage on things.”

The mural in Wharton Terrace in memory of community worker Teresa Driver. Picture by FRANk REID

Lewis, who paints under the name Durham Spray Paints, took part in a workshop with young people from the area and was also attended by Steve Turner, the Cleveland Police and Crime Commissioner.

He said the project helped to show youngsters how channel their energies into something positive.

Flowers depicted in the new murals reflect free flower seeds that Teresa gave out in the community as just one example of her work.

The Annexe said the murals were part of the continuation of the Make Dyke House Beautiful project started by Teresa.

Teresa Driver worked at The Annexe for 10 years.

They said the art was “fantastic” and added Teresa is still massively missed by them, her family and the people of Dyke House.

She worked at The Annexe for 10 years helping hundreds of youngsters, and also worked closely with organisations including the Joseph Rowntree Foundation, St Oswald’s Church and Nasir Mosque.