New 'zero tolerance' campaign to tackle arson attacks at Hartlepool beauty spots

A new joint effort will aim to address the spring spike in deliberate fires at Hartlepool’s Summerhill Country Park and Seaton Carew’s sand dunes.

The campaign, led by the Safer Hartlepool Partnership’s Arson Prevention Group, has brought together Hartlepool Borough Council, Cleveland Fire Brigade and Cleveland Police.

It will see enhanced patrols by council staff and police, school visits to encourage young people to respect nature and their local environment as well as the installation of additional CCTV cameras.

Around 30sq metres of gas was on fire at Summerhill Country Park earlier this month.

Cleveland Police’s drone will also be deployed in response to incidents as they are happening.

Adam Reah, Hartlepool Borough Council’s outdoor activities co-ordinator, who is based at Summerhill, said: “Unfortunately, the warmer weather and lighter nights often lead to an increase in deliberate fires at Summerhill public safety and wildlife.

“In recent weeks at Summerhill, we have experienced a number of deliberate fires and it is really frustrating and upsetting to see the damage they have caused.

“Deliberately starting fires is a criminal offence and through the campaign we want to send out a clear message that we are not prepared to tolerate the behaviour of a minority of people who spoil the enjoyment of these fantastic open spaces by the law-abiding majority.”

Cleveland Police Neighbourhood Sgt Martin Skirving-Chehab said that the force has seen “very encouraging” results after using drone technology more frequently.

He added: “I’d take this opportunity to urge parents and carers to check what their children and young people are doing when out and about in the lighter evenings - and remind them that police and partners are out and about and actively looking for anyone causing issues by setting fires.”

Ian Harrison, from Hartlepool Borough Council, who chairs the group, has asked residents visiting Summerhill and the dunes to contact the police if they spot anyone starting a fire or acting suspiciously.

Cleveland Fire Brigade Area Manager Steve Johnson, who is senior head of preventions, added: “It’s about time we all adopted a zero tolerance to arson and had more respect for our local areas and facilities.”

