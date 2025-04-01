Next phase of £6m project to improve connections around Hartlepool attractions

By Mark Payne

Hartlepool Specialist Reporter

Published 1st Apr 2025, 15:44 BST
Work has begun on the next phase of a £6.2 million scheme to improve connections around Hartlepool’s key visitor attractions.

Phase two of the Waterfront Connectivity project involves improving footpaths, cycling routes and facilities, streetlighting and signage in and around Hartlepool marina and The Waterfront.

It builds on the success of a pedestrian route linking Seaton Carew to Hartlepool Marina which opened in 2023.

The first works involve improving the Victoria Terrace and Maritime Avenue junction by replacing the road surface and installing traffic-calming measures.

Darren Hankey, Chair of Hartlepool Town Deal Board on Victoria Terrace where roadworks have begun.Darren Hankey, Chair of Hartlepool Town Deal Board on Victoria Terrace where roadworks have begun.
Councillor Pamela Hargreaves, chair of Hartlepool Borough Council’s economic growth and regeneration committee, said: “We have some amazing visitor attractions and more in the pipeline as part of our wider £140m capital regeneration programme, so I am It is fantastic news that we are spending this money to improve access to them.”

Future works in the latest phase include improving footpaths and cycleways from the town centre to Maritime Avenue and creation of a plaza outside the Museum of Hartlepool.

An existing footpath and cycleway on Slake Terrace will also be extended towards the marina lock gates.

In addition, improvements to complement Tees Valley Combined Authority-funded improvements to cycle and footpaths will be made.The overall scheme to improve connectivity is part of the £25m Hartlepool Town Deal made up of five town regeneration projects.

Darren Hankey, Chair of Hartlepool Town Deal Board, said: “This is another significant milestone for Hartlepool Town Deal and further proof of how we are delivering on our vision with work on the ground.”

