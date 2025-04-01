Next phase of £6m project to improve connections around Hartlepool attractions

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Work has begun on the next phase of a £6.2 million scheme to improve connections around Hartlepool’s key visitor attractions.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Hartlepool Mail, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Phase two of the Waterfront Connectivity project involves improving footpaths, cycling routes and facilities, streetlighting and signage in and around Hartlepool marina and The Waterfront.

It builds on the success of a pedestrian route linking Seaton Carew to Hartlepool Marina which opened in 2023.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The first works involve improving the Victoria Terrace and Maritime Avenue junction by replacing the road surface and installing traffic-calming measures.

Darren Hankey, Chair of Hartlepool Town Deal Board on Victoria Terrace where roadworks have begun.

Councillor Pamela Hargreaves, chair of Hartlepool Borough Council’s economic growth and regeneration committee, said: “We have some amazing visitor attractions and more in the pipeline as part of our wider £140m capital regeneration programme, so I am It is fantastic news that we are spending this money to improve access to them.”

Future works in the latest phase include improving footpaths and cycleways from the town centre to Maritime Avenue and creation of a plaza outside the Museum of Hartlepool.

An existing footpath and cycleway on Slake Terrace will also be extended towards the marina lock gates.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In addition, improvements to complement Tees Valley Combined Authority-funded improvements to cycle and footpaths will be made.The overall scheme to improve connectivity is part of the £25m Hartlepool Town Deal made up of five town regeneration projects.

Darren Hankey, Chair of Hartlepool Town Deal Board, said: “This is another significant milestone for Hartlepool Town Deal and further proof of how we are delivering on our vision with work on the ground.”