NHS alcohol team issues support and advice to help people cut down on alcohol ahead of Dry January
The alcohol care team at the North Tees and Hartlepool NHS Foundation Trust has some advice for people looking to cut down on their alcohol consumption.
Hayley Tranter, alcohol specialist nurse, said: “For those who feel they need to cut down on the amount of alcohol they consume, Dry January is a great way to start.
"A month off alcohol can lower blood pressure and cholesterol, help you sleep better, lose weight, and save money.
"More importantly, evidence shows that people who do it are still drinking more healthily and report higher levels of well-being six months later.”
She added: “Use a drinking diary to plan when you will drink alcohol and how much you will drink.
"These can also help you to see habits and to break them.”
Tips to continue to control drinking in the longer term include planning ahead, having alcohol-free days and choosing drinks lower in alcohol percentage.
Hayley said: “Keep a record of your mood.
"If you are starting to feel like you have more energy and are happier, this can encourage you to continue these good new habits.”
The team assessed more than 1,000 patients in its first year and referred many for longer-term community support.
Try Dry is a free app that allows people to track their units, calories and money saved and set goals for managing their drinking year-round.