Hartlepool’s local NHS alcohol team is offering advice and support to people ahead of Dry January as the service gets ready to help more people in 2024.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The alcohol care team at the North Tees and Hartlepool NHS Foundation Trust has some advice for people looking to cut down on their alcohol consumption.

Hayley Tranter, alcohol specialist nurse, said: “For those who feel they need to cut down on the amount of alcohol they consume, Dry January is a great way to start.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Hartlepool Mail, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"A month off alcohol can lower blood pressure and cholesterol, help you sleep better, lose weight, and save money.

Neil Parks, alcohol care team associate practitioner at North Tees and Hartlepool NHS Foundation Trust, encourages people to use the Try Dry app.

"More importantly, evidence shows that people who do it are still drinking more healthily and report higher levels of well-being six months later.”

She added: “Use a drinking diary to plan when you will drink alcohol and how much you will drink.

"These can also help you to see habits and to break them.”

Tips to continue to control drinking in the longer term include planning ahead, having alcohol-free days and choosing drinks lower in alcohol percentage.

Hayley said: “Keep a record of your mood.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"If you are starting to feel like you have more energy and are happier, this can encourage you to continue these good new habits.”

The team assessed more than 1,000 patients in its first year and referred many for longer-term community support.