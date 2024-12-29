Nick Frost and Jordan Gray star in new comedy series Transaction filmed in Hartlepool

By Gavin Ledwith
Published 29th Dec 2024, 04:45 GMT
Updated 29th Dec 2024, 19:13 GMT
A new comedy series filmed in Hartlepool is set to be screened in 2025.

Transaction stars comedian and singer Jordan Gray as Liv, a transgender egomaniac, causing havoc in the twilight world of the supermarket nightshift.

Her boss is played by Shaun of the Dead and Hot Fuzz film star Nick Frost.

The six-part series is set to be broadcast by streaming service ITVX and has been filmed by Big Talk Studios with the support of North East Screen Industries Partnership, North East Screen and Hartlepool Development Corporation.

From left, Jordan Gray and Nick Frost on the set of Hartlepool-filmed Transaction.From left, Jordan Gray and Nick Frost on the set of Hartlepool-filmed Transaction.
Big Talk Studios chief executive and executive producer Kenton Allen said Transaction promises to be a very eye-catching contemporary comedy”, adding: Jordan's razor-sharp writing and timing paired with Nick's legendary comedic presence is comedy dynamite.”

Gray, Transaction’s creator, said: "My one true goal with this show is to create something as timeless as my implants."

A transmission date has still to be confirmed.

