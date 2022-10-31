People flocked to Nuthatch Close, in Bishop Cuthbert, Hartlepool, on Saturday and Sunday evening for the second annual Nightmare on Nuthatch.

It saw all 49 homes in the street decorated with all kinds of ghoulish decorations and lights to raise money for a charity close to their heart.

The event’s popularity grew massively from last year with families patiently queuing to see all the dastardly displays of skeletons, monsters, inflatable spooks and residents in fabulous fancy dress.

Neighbours put on another great show for Nightmare on Nuthatch.

Organisers are delighted after it raised an incredible £5,000 in donations for DS43 Community Defibrillators, started in memory of Bishop Cuthbert resident Danny Shurmer, who died of cardiac arrest aged just 43.

Nuthatch Close resident Louise Deer, who took part with husband Harland and nine-year-old son Monty, said: “We had over 3,000 people on Saturday and over 6,000 on Sunday which is unbelievable.

"We estimate that to be around four or five times bigger than last year. The queues were very long but people were so patient and respectful.

"People really enjoyed it and we had zero trouble or incidents which is a credit to the people who came along.”

Residents of Nuthatch Close with their brilliant decorations.

The street was opened up for two hours each night to visitors, with one hour set aside for children with special sensory needs earlier.

Due to the event’s huge popularity, organisers were forced to close the queue during Sunday evening.

The money raised over the weekend will be enough to pay for three more community defibrillators which could help save lives.

"Given the cost of living crisis I think that’s remarkable,” added Louise.

Danny had his first home in Nuthatch Close before moving nearby. DS43 was set up by friends and Danny’s family to improve access to defibrillators across Hartlepool and have installed 34 so far.

Danny’s mum, Pam Shurmer, said on behalf of the charity: “What a fantastic show, well done Nuthatch Close residents.

"The organisation and creativity of these wonderful people in creating this event for the people of Hartlepool is outstanding.