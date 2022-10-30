News you can trust since 1877
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
Neighbours throw out all the stops for this year's Nightmare on Nuthatch Halloween event.

Nightmare on Nuthatch 2022: 15 fiendish photos of Hartlepool's biggest community Halloween spectacular

A community Halloween event in Hartlepool has been another spooky success with hundreds of people flocking to be part of it.

By Mark Payne
2 hours ago
Updated 30th Oct 2022, 2:54pm

The second annual Nightmare on Nuthatch has been taking place on Saturday, October 29, and Sunday, October 30, on the town’s Bishop Cuthbert estate.

Every house in the street has pulled out all the stops with Halloween decorations and displays for the whole community to enjoy.

Organisers are raising funds for the DS43 Hartlepool defibrillator charity named after Bishop Cuthbert Resident Danny Shurmer.

Scroll on for a selection of pictures of all the ghoulish goings on when our photographer Kevin Brady paid a visit.

To buy any of these photos select on the Photo Sales option at the bottom of our homepage or click here.

1. Frighteningly good fun

Residents of Nuthatch Close with their brilliant decorations.

Photo: Kevin Brady

Photo Sales

2. Fiendish friends

Bella Thompson and Phoebe Scarborough, both aged 9, in their great costumes.

Photo: Kevin Brady

Photo Sales

3. Pumpkin poppets

Little Zac Masden, four, and one-year-old Ellis join in the fun.

Photo: Kevin Brady

Photo Sales

4. Frightening face

More of the Halloween display for Nightmare on Nuthatch 2022.

Photo: Kevin Brady

Photo Sales
HartlepoolOrganisers
Next Page
Page 1 of 4