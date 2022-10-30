The second annual Nightmare on Nuthatch has been taking place on Saturday, October 29, and Sunday, October 30, on the town’s Bishop Cuthbert estate.

Every house in the street has pulled out all the stops with Halloween decorations and displays for the whole community to enjoy.

Organisers are raising funds for the DS43 Hartlepool defibrillator charity named after Bishop Cuthbert Resident Danny Shurmer.

Scroll on for a selection of pictures of all the ghoulish goings on when our photographer Kevin Brady paid a visit.

1. Frighteningly good fun Residents of Nuthatch Close with their brilliant decorations. Photo: Kevin Brady

2. Fiendish friends Bella Thompson and Phoebe Scarborough, both aged 9, in their great costumes. Photo: Kevin Brady

3. Pumpkin poppets Little Zac Masden, four, and one-year-old Ellis join in the fun. Photo: Kevin Brady

4. Frightening face More of the Halloween display for Nightmare on Nuthatch 2022. Photo: Kevin Brady