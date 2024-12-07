An education partnership which includes Hartlepool Sixth Form College has received an outstanding rating across the board following its latest Ofsted inspection.

Education Partnership North East (EPNE) encompasses the sixth form college as well as Northumberland College and Sunderland College.

The inspection team found “the culture of the organisation has become one of high aspiration and continuous improvement”.

The report states how “students and apprentices benefit from high quality teaching” and that student behaviour across all college campuses is “exemplary”.

The report continues: “Students who have high needs complete work that is exceptionally demanding, and, as a result, they achieve the best possible outcomes.

"Young people are ambitious for their future because of the support and high-quality teaching they experience.

"Teachers support students exceptionally well to achieve their ambitions, and a very high proportion move on to positive destinations”.

EPNE has delivered training and education in areas such as manufacturing and engineering, construction and housing, digital, health sectors and for the rural economy.

Ellen Thinnesen, the chief executive of EPNE, said: “I can with all certainty say our achievements are the product of many great people who are deeply passionate for the North East and the local communities served by our colleges.

“Firstly, to our people, our inspiring workforce, past and present, today’s success is the product of your hard work, your determination, self-belief and courage.

"To see inspectors moved to tears at the life-changing work you deliver every day was simply remarkable – to civic, employer and community partners who are part of our rich and diverse ecosystem.

"It really does take a community.

"You have enabled all our colleges to aim high, reach beyond our immediate boundaries and to make an outstanding difference.

"Thank you.”

Chair of Governors James Stuart added: “This is a fantastic recognition for the combined efforts and dedication of everyone across the college group in achieving our ambitious vision.

"The Governors are extremely proud of the journey we have been on and the role everyone has played to position the group as a leading provider of further and higher education now and into the future.”