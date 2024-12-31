North East education leader from Hartlepool named in King's New Year's Honours List
Toni Spoors, who is deputy CEO of the multi-academy North East Learning Trust with schools across the North East, was given the honour for her services to education.
The award recognises the incredibly positive impact that she has had on the education sector during her 33 year career.
Previously headteacher at Easington Academy for eight years Toni, of Hartlepool, joined the trust in 2015.
She has been pivotal in the transformation of schools across the region, allowing them to reach their full potential.
The trust says she has also played a vital role in its growth and success and continuously works to improve the educational opportunities for thousands of children.
North East Learning Trust CEO Lesley Powell CBE, said: “This is a fantastic honour and the award is truly well-deserved.
"Toni is an exceptional leader who goes above and beyond every day to ensure that children in our Trust experience excellence. Her expertise, skills and support are invaluable to everyone here at NELT.
“I congratulate Toni on behalf of staff, governors and students and thank her for her unwavering dedication and hard work.”
Local schools that are part of the trust include The Academy at Shotton Hall and Easington Academy.
Toni is among a host of community heroes to be given honours including campaigners in the sub-postmaster scandal, and celebrities with knighthoods for former England manager Gareth Southgate and actor Stephen.
North East actor Kevin Whately was also appointed an OBE.
