Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

An education leader has been awarded an MBE in the King’s New Year’s Honours List.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Hartlepool Mail, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Toni Spoors, who is deputy CEO of the multi-academy North East Learning Trust with schools across the North East, was given the honour for her services to education.

The award recognises the incredibly positive impact that she has had on the education sector during her 33 year career.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Previously headteacher at Easington Academy for eight years Toni, of Hartlepool, joined the trust in 2015.

Toni Spoors, of Hartlepool, has been awarded an MBE for services to education.

She has been pivotal in the transformation of schools across the region, allowing them to reach their full potential.

The trust says she has also played a vital role in its growth and success and continuously works to improve the educational opportunities for thousands of children.

North East Learning Trust CEO Lesley Powell CBE, said: “This is a fantastic honour and the award is truly well-deserved.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Toni is an exceptional leader who goes above and beyond every day to ensure that children in our Trust experience excellence. Her expertise, skills and support are invaluable to everyone here at NELT.

“I congratulate Toni on behalf of staff, governors and students and thank her for her unwavering dedication and hard work.”

Local schools that are part of the trust include The Academy at Shotton Hall and Easington Academy.

Toni is among a host of community heroes to be given honours including campaigners in the sub-postmaster scandal, and celebrities with knighthoods for former England manager Gareth Southgate and actor Stephen.

North East actor Kevin Whately was also appointed an OBE.