Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Motorists are urged to take a second look for motorbikes to avoid collisions as the warm weather arrives.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Hartlepool Mail, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

More bikers are likely to be out on the roads during spring and summer leading to an increased risk of casualties, warns Road Safety GB North East made up of the 12 local highway authorities.

Over the last five years (2020–2024), there have been 1,467 biker collisions on the region’s roads, with 63 motorcyclists killed, 742 seriously injured, and 662 slightly injured.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

For Hartlepool the figures are one death, 21 serious injury and 18 slight injury.

Biker Darren Edwards is appealing for people to take a second look for bikes.

Road Safety GB North East says many are caused by a simple failure to look properly by either the biker or driver.

Sergeant Mark Kewley, from Cleveland Police’s Matrix Team, said: “We don’t want any journey to end in tragedy and with the better weather more people are out using the roads.

"It’s everyone’s responsibility to drive or ride as safely as possible to help reduce the number of serious and fatal collisions on the roads and within our communities.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Kevin Bell, community safety manager at County Durham and Darlington Fire and Rescue Service, added: “We’re appealing for drivers to take a second look for motorbikes – particularly at junctions and when overtaking – because it could save a life.

“Motorcyclists are more vulnerable on the road than those driving larger vehicles and accidents can lead to serious injuries or can be fatal.

Bikers are urged to always wear a helmet that meets British Safety Standards, plus protective, high-visibility clothing, and to maintain their bike and tyres.