North East highway chiefs urge drivers to look out for bikers as new figures show number of deaths and injuries on region's roads

By Mark Payne

Hartlepool Specialist Reporter

Published 9th May 2025, 14:07 BST
Motorists are urged to take a second look for motorbikes to avoid collisions as the warm weather arrives.

More bikers are likely to be out on the roads during spring and summer leading to an increased risk of casualties, warns Road Safety GB North East made up of the 12 local highway authorities.

Over the last five years (2020–2024), there have been 1,467 biker collisions on the region’s roads, with 63 motorcyclists killed, 742 seriously injured, and 662 slightly injured.

For Hartlepool the figures are one death, 21 serious injury and 18 slight injury.

Biker Darren Edwards is appealing for people to take a second look for bikes.
Biker Darren Edwards is appealing for people to take a second look for bikes.

Road Safety GB North East says many are caused by a simple failure to look properly by either the biker or driver.

Sergeant Mark Kewley, from Cleveland Police’s Matrix Team, said: “We don’t want any journey to end in tragedy and with the better weather more people are out using the roads.

"It’s everyone’s responsibility to drive or ride as safely as possible to help reduce the number of serious and fatal collisions on the roads and within our communities.”

Kevin Bell, community safety manager at County Durham and Darlington Fire and Rescue Service, added: “We’re appealing for drivers to take a second look for motorbikes – particularly at junctions and when overtaking – because it could save a life.

“Motorcyclists are more vulnerable on the road than those driving larger vehicles and accidents can lead to serious injuries or can be fatal.

Bikers are urged to always wear a helmet that meets British Safety Standards, plus protective, high-visibility clothing, and to maintain their bike and tyres.

