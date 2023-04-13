Organisers have now announced the two big headline acts who will perform on stage as part of an exciting line up of entertainment.

Maximo Park, who have performed around the world and released seven hit albums, will play on the Friday night, July 7.

Maximo Park.

And Grammy-nominated The Wailers, hailed as “the most Iconic Reggae band on the planet” will perform on the Saturday.

Event Director Cath Honey said: “The Tall Ships Race is a truly awe-inspiring event and we’re delighted to be welcoming it back to Hartlepool.

“We’re delighted to have booked North East Indie Legends, Maximo Park, who will be headlining on Friday, July 7, and on Saturday, July 8, we welcome the most Iconic Reggae band on the planet, Grammy-nominees, The Wailers, who were Bob Marley’s band."

Maximo Park, whose hits include Girls Who Play Guitars, Our Velocity, and Books from Boxes, will also play music from their latest album, Nature Always Wins.

Holy Moly and The Crackers.

Also announced to perform at the event, on from July 7 to 9, are Holy Moly & The Crackers, The Young’uns, She Drew The Gun, and Rob Heron & The Tea Pad Orchestra.

Hartlepool singer-songwriter Michael Gallagher will also perform, with more acts and a varied, fun-packed family festival programme set to be announced soon.

The Tall Ships in Hartlepool, organised by Sail Training International, is being billed as one of the biggest free events to be held anywhere in the UK this year.

Rob Heron & The Tea Pad Orchestra.

Over 35 tall ships from around the world, which people will be able to go on board, will weigh anchor in town as the marina and Waterfront site acts as a host port.

Each host port delivers a major event over four days to celebrate the race together with live music and free family entertainment.

Cath added: “There will also be a large crew parade lining the streets from the port area through the Headland, along the beautiful coastline and finishing on the Town Moor for a prize giving ceremony.

"The event site within the port will also host hundreds of stalls and family activities.”

Maximo Park on stage.

Hartlepool’s event has been supported with funding from the Tees Valley Combined Authority and Arts Council England.

Cath added: “This will be the second time Hartlepool has hosted the tall ships and it brings a tremendous sense of pride, as well as being such a boost for the region; last time, people travelled from all over the UK.

“This is an international event which not only brings tall ships from across the globe, but also brings together a wide range of people, from those who have a passion for the maritime aspect through to people who will be attending the event for the first time for an amazing family day out.”

More acts and events are to be announced in the next few weeks.

To keep up with the latest news, visit www.tallshipshartlepool2023.co.uk/ and follow the event’s social media accounts.

The Wailers.

