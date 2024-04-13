Noughties singing sensation Sandi Thom gets ready to perform in Hartlepool
Sandi Thom, 42, is a singer best known for her first single, I Wish I Was A Punk Rocker, that shot to number one in 2006 across seven different countries.
She has over 70 million Spotify streams, stating: “I’m always so humbled at how my songs just seem to continue to connect with people.”
Moving to LA in 2010, Sandi moved on from pop, focusing on blues and country albums before leaving the music scene in 2016 to give birth to her son.
Sandi spent a significant amount of time in the Middle East post-birth doing self-funded humanitarian projects, but in 2024, permanently relocated back to the UK.
She is now touring the country and heading to The Studio, in Tower Street, Hartlepool, on Saturday, April 20.
Tickets are currently on sale and cost £15 each.
