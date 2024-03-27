Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Wynyard Church of England Primary School, in Redwood Drive, Wynyard, on the edge of Hartlepool, received an “outstanding” rating by Ofsted, which is the highest of four grades.

This is the first routine inspection the school has had since the Covid-19 pandemic although its previous report in 2018 was also “outstanding”.

Overall, said inspectors, pupils “benefit from an excellent quality of education and remarkable pastoral care”.

Headteacher Sarah Wassell (centre) and members of the school council celebrate their "outstanding" Ofsted rating.

The report states: "The school vision of ‘growing together in life in all its fullness’ is at the centre of the school’s work.

"Pupils flourish in a culture of high expectations and care for all.

"They are happy and enjoy coming to school."

The school also goes “beyond the expected” to provide for pupils’ personal and character development.

Sarah Wassell, headteacher at Wynyard Church of England Primary School.

The report adds: “Wider opportunities are extensive.

"The school plans these carefully to enrich pupils’ interests and experiences.”

The school has also created a “rich and challenging curriculum” with “well sequenced and progressively planned” subjects.

Ofsted notes how pupils – including those with special educational needs and/or disabilities (SEND) – have many opportunities to “revisit and build on their prior learning”, helping them to “acquire secure subject knowledge and skills across a range of subjects”.

The report also states that the “provision for pupils’ personal development” is “exceptional” and “deeply rooted in the culture of the school”.

Inspectors continue: “The school promotes an inclusive environment.

"Pupils understand equality. They respect and celebrate diversity.

"Pupils talk with confidence about concepts such as individual liberties, global issues and staying safe online.”

Speaking about the report, headteacher Sarah Wassell said: “We had a really positive experience.

"We were ready for Ofsted to come and see everything that we do here at Wynyard Church of England Primary School and meet our wonderful children and our fantastic staff.

"The support from our community as well is always great so we were really excited to welcome them.”

She continued: “We have got fabulous children and amazing staff and they really got to shine during the Ofsted inspection which comes out in the report.